From Orbital Sunrise To Glinting Waterways, ISS Shares Stunning Pictures Of Earth

Earth's Horizon
Ever since astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) got access to the internet, they have kept people on earth engaged. Recently, they shared stunning pictures of the earth's horizon. 

Earth's Horizon
The first picture enraptures the glinting English Channel and the North Sea as Sunlight falls onto them. The English Channel is an arm of the Atlantic Ocean and runs between the UK and France.  

Earth's Horizon
The second in the series is a long exposure photograph of African city lights. The sparkling pic shows "Earth’s atmospheric glow" with star trails in the background."

Earth's Horizon
The next picture features the Middle East in the aftermath of sunset. In the photo, the Mediterranean Sea and the Gulf of Suez could be seen sparkling in the moonlight. 

Earth's Horizon
The last photograph captures an orbital sunrise above the Indian Ocean off the coast of Western Australia. The picture shows sunlight beaming across the horizon. 

