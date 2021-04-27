Full Moon 2021 Schedule: When Is The Next Full Moon? When Is The Best Time To See It?

The moon is the nearest celestial body to the earth and a number of sky watchers love to observe its beauty. Many people like to watch the moon change its form every month. A full moon happens roughly every 29.5 days and in many cultures, a full moon is considered auspicious. Netizens have been trend searching the the full moon schedule for 2021 and details about the next new moon.

Full Moon 2021 schedule

This year saw Wolf Moon, Snow Moon, Worm Moon till April. The next full moon that will be seen on April 26th, 2021 and it will be a Pink Supermoon. Check out the schedule of the full moon in 2021 as per NASA’s official website.

Date moon names US Eastern Time UTC Jan 28 Wolf Moon 2:16 p.m. 19:16 Feb 27 Snow Moon 3:17 a.m. 8:17 Mar 28 Worm Moon 2:48 p.m. 18:48 Apr 26 Pink Moon 11:31 p.m. 3:31 (Apr. 27) READ | Sri Sri Ravi Shankar leads 'Full Moon Meditation' for health, happiness and healing today May 26 Flower Moon 7:14 a.m. 11:14 Jun 24 Strawberry Moon 2:40 p.m. 18:40 Jul 23 Buck Moon 10:37 a.m. 2:37 (Jul 24) Aug 22 Sturgeon Moon 8:02 a.m. 12:02 Sep 20 Corn Moon 7:55 a.m. 23:55 Oct 20 Harvest Moon 10:57 a.m. 14:57 Nov 19 Beaver Moon 3:58 a.m. 8:58 Dec 18 Cold Moon 11:36 p.m. 4:36 (Dec 19)

When is the next full moon?

The Full Moon that appears in April 2021 is called the Pink Super Moon or the April Full Moon. According to a report in NASA, the Full Moon in April is called the Pink Moon because it is the first full moon of the spring season. Pink Moon was named after the Moss Pink herb found in the USA and the sprouts flowers at the beginning of the spring season.

When is the best time to see the Pink Super Moon?

According to a report by People.com, the Pink moon will be visible in the sky at the end of April. The full moon is expected to make an appearance on April 27, 2021. The full pink moon will be at its 'Peak Illumination' at 11.33 PM EDT or 9:03 AM IST.

Meteor Shower of 2021

There are a huge number of meteor showers that will take place this year. Check out all the meteor showers happening in 2021 with the dates below:

Lyrids Meteor Shower: April 21-22

Eta Aquariids Meteor Shower: May 4-5

Perseids Meteor Shower: August 11-12

Orionids Meteor Shower: October 20-21

Leonids Meteor Shower: November 16-17

Geminids Meteor Shower: December 13-14

Image credits: Shutterstock