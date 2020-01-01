Gaganyaan Astronauts, Second Spaceport, Chandrayaan-3: Why ISRO Says 2020 Will Be Eventful

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan on Wednesday addressed the media and informed them about the work done by the space agency in 2019 and its target, aims, and objectives for the year 2020.

Second spaceport: At the press briefing, Sivan informed the media about land acquisition for a second spaceport. "The land acquisition for a second spaceport has been initiated and the port will be in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu," he said.

Incubation Centers: Adding further about the expansion of ISRO, Chairman Sivan stated that ISRO under its expansion drive has set up 6 incubation centers that were not there earlier. ISRO also announced that it will be launching 5 PSLVs in the coming year.

While talking about Chandrayaan-2, he informed the press that it was functioning well. "We have made good progress on Chandrayan-2, even though we could not land successfully, the orbiter is still functioning, it's going to function for the next 7 years to produce science data."

'Chandrayaan-3 has been approved by the government'

The ISRO chief announced to the nation that the government had approved Chandrayaan-3 which will entail an expenditure of Rs 615 crore.

The agency stated that it is targetting its launch by 2020 or 2021 as the project required 14-16 months for completion. "Chandrayan -3 has been approved by the government and the work on the project is going on very smoothly," K Sivan said.

Indian Space Research Organisation Chief K Sivan: Government has approved Chandrayan-3, the project is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/KcJVQ1KHG7 — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2020

"Chandrayan 3 will have a lander, rover and a propulsion model. No new orbiter will be exclusively made for Chandrayan-3, as it will use Chandrayan 2's orbiter which is already located in the orbit," Sivan added. He also stated that Chandrayaan-3 will not affect other scheduled programs of ISRO.

Gaganyaan Test

The Press Conference also witnessed the ISRO chief talk about India's very first human spaceflight programme- Gaganyaan. Citing that 2020 will be an eventful year for ISRO, K Sivan said, "Gaganyaan needs to be tested before flight. Right from the test vehicle, airdrop tests are required. All of these activities will be done this year along with the crew training."

According to the ISRO chief, 4 people have been selected from the Indian Air force to go onboard Gaganyaan and will be sent to Russia for training.

