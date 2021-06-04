Gamma Ray Burst Shows Exceptional Behaviour In Researchers' Backyard, Leaves Them Stunned

A group of scientists has received the best glimpse yet at a gamma-ray burst, the universe's most dramatic sort of explosion. Some of these explosions, according to astronomers, occur when a big star — five or ten times the mass of our sun — explodes, transforming into a black hole. When two superdense stellar corpses called neutron stars collide and form a black hole, gamma-ray bursts can occur. And, interestingly, a gamma-ray burst observed by astronomers during a few nights in 2019 was likely just around 1 billion light-years away from Earth, making these stunning events quite close by.

Gamma Ray burst leaves researchers amazed

Fermi and Swift, two NASA space-based observatories, were the first to discover the event, which is designated as GRB 190829A because it occurred on August 29, 2019. The fireworks were fired from the direction of Eridanus, a major constellation in the Southern Hemisphere. When the scientists behind the new study learnt about the gamma-ray burst discovery, they activated the High Energy Stereoscopic System, a collection of five gamma-ray telescopes in Namibia (HESS).

The telescopes monitored the explosion for a total of 13 hours over three nights in an attempt to figure out what happened. The scientists were able to study significantly higher-energy photons with these observations than they did in more distant gamma-ray bursts. During the analysis, the researchers observed that the patterns of X-rays and very high-energy gamma-rays matched – something scientists didn't expect because the two types of radiation are believed to be caused by separate causes.

However, scientists have only seen four of these spectacular explosions from Earth's surface, so they're expecting that new tools and observations will provide them with more information about gamma-ray bursts. In a report published by Space.com, Andrew Taylor, a physicist at the Deutsches Elktronen-Synchrotron and co-author of the new paper said that they were sitting in the front row when the above-mentioned gamma-ray burst happened. He also said that their team could observe the afterglow for several days and to unprecedented gamma-ray energies. Edna Ruiz-Velasco also told the media portal that the exceptional thing about the gamma-ray burst is that it happened in their cosmic backyard. Additionally, the co-author of the paper stated that the very high energy photons were not absorbed in collisions with background on their way to earth.

