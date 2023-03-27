German Novelist's Prediction From 1952 Of 'Elon' Ruling Mars Goes Viral Again, Musk Reacts

It was in 1952 when German engineer and novelist Wernher von Braun described a man eventually governing human colonies on Mars. The story dates back over 70 years ago when Braun published his science fiction book Project Mars and created a character named 'Elon' who would rule the red planet. Drawing parallels to the modern world is no brainer since SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has his own ambitions of colonising Mars.

This pyschic storyline has surfaced online yet again on Twitter and even caught Musk's eyes. A small chunk of the novel was shared on Twitter by a handle named DogeDesigner which says this confirms the simulation that we live in, a theory that Musk says could be true. "Seriously," tweeted Musk in response.

Seriously — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 27, 2023

The book by Braun describes in one of its chapters the future government on Mars which will be run by ten men who work under the character named Elon. As for Braun, he is remembered as a pioneer rocket scientist, who initially worked for the Nazis but fled Germany post the second World War and joined NASA after moving to the US.

The road to Mars

The SpaceX CEO has a long standing dream of creating colonies on Mars and making humans a multiplanetary species. He even started his own space company SpaceX in 2002 to make spaceflight cost-effective, in turn making the space travel more frequent. His firm is currently working on Starship, the 120 meters (394 feet) tall rocket, which will be used to transport crew and cargo to Mars.

Musk, on several occasions, has shared edited images of colonies on Mars and assuring his followers that humans will reach Mars in their lifetime. Apart from SpaceX, NASA is also working toward preparing itself for missions to Mars with the Artemis Program. Having started on November 16 past year with Artemis 1, the program will use the Moon as a test bed to prepare for the journey beyond.