Gold Coins From King Henry’s Time Discovered By A Couple In A Garden In England

A family became lucky as they discovered a huge hoard of gold coins from the 1400 era in their garden. They found the horde while they were weeding their garden. According to kivescience.com, the total discovery included 14 gold coins and one silver coin. The coins were found from a small neighbourhood of the town Milton Keynes, which is nearly 80 kilometers northwest of London. All of these coins are made of pure and solid gold and each coin weighs nearly 28 grams.

What are the details behind these coins?

According to an interview of the British Museum in The Guardian, the coin which was 24 pounds at that time is nearly $18600 at the present. It is a huge sum as it is probably higher than the annual income during the Tudor era. The British museum exports deduced that probably these coins were personal savings from a clergy or a businessman.

John Naylor, who works as a coin expert in the Ashmolean Museum at the University of Oxford, gave an interview to the Guardian. He said that these coins from England were from a turbulent time. He added that these coins were most probably from 1530 to 1540 when the religious change was prevalent in England. The mesenteries were going through dissolutions and often churches tried to hide their wealth to ensure that these did not go out of their control. He also added that these gold coins were not easily available during that era. So, the discovery is extremely important.

The coins have the initials of the wives of King Henry VIII. This unique feature makes the discovery more interesting. King Henry used to have a ritual of engraving the names of his wife on the coins. Since he had a total of six marriages and married quite frequently, the initials were changed according to the occasion. But, this tradition was abandoned when Edward VI, the son of him through Jane Seymour died just after childbirth. Hence the initials of his other wives, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Parr, and Catherine Howard are not present in any coin of that era. The museum officials and experts are still confused about how these coins ended at Milton Keynes in a simple backyard. They are trying to track the possible owners through their sources.

These discoveries are important as the coins are rare. The hoard is a part of 4700 documented artefacts from the list of PAS in 2020. Milton Keynes town has also yielded a horde of 50 South African Krugerrands which were possibly released in the 1970s. Scientists are trying to find how did this stash of such important coins from the 1400s come to this place and why these were busied.

