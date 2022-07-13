Google Doodle Commemorates James Webb Space Telescope's Deepest Infrared Photo Of Universe

Search giant Google has uncovered a special animated doodle to commemorate the James Webb Space Telescope’s deepest as well as the sharpest infrared photograph of the cosmos. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)’s James Webb Space Telescope, which is also known as the JWST or Webb, is a scientific marvel and one of the greatest engineering achievements of all time. It is the biggest, most powerful, and most intricate infrared telescope ever launched into orbit, making it also the biggest multinational space project ever!

The Google Doodle for July 13 featured an animation showing that the telescope is taking pictures of the cosmos using a camera. Later, the doodle displays a bunch of outer space images. Moreover, when one will click on the doodle, it will take to a web page where one can find all the related information about the JWST as well as the recently released images. Six months after launch, NASA has now made available the first operational photographs from Webb, which reveal new worlds and depths.

The JWST is called in honour of James E. Webb, the second administrator of NASA, who oversaw the Apollo missions that brought the first humans to the moon. The telescope took a month to travel 1.5 million kilometers from Earth after being launched on December 25, 2021, from the Guiana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), as well as the Canadian Space Agency worked together to make the launch feasible.

Deepest photo of universe

Astronomers, scientists and researchers will now be able to examine every stage of cosmic history, which spans a whopping 13.5 billion years, as well as the mysteries outside of our galaxy due to photographs from the JWST. With Webb, NASA hopes to investigate the early cosmos, numerous galaxies across time, the star-life cycle, and additional planets. The JWST would even be able to identify oxygen and organic substances on other planets and examine light from galaxies that originated 400 million years ago after the big bang.

It's here–the deepest, sharpest infrared view of the universe to date: Webb's First Deep Field.



Previewed by @POTUS on July 11, it shows galaxies once invisible to us. The full set of @NASAWebb's first full-color images & data will be revealed July 12: https://t.co/63zxpNDi4I pic.twitter.com/zAr7YoFZ8C — NASA (@NASA) July 11, 2022

Furthermore, the JWST would provide the finest infrared pictures yet captured by a space observatory, enabling scientists to investigate problems as well as distant planets that circle other stars and thoroughly examine our solar system. It will pave the way for other scientific discoveries in the future and shed fresh light on celestial bodies, time, and space that humanity has yet to fully comprehend.

(Image: Google.co.in)