Google Engineer's Gita GPT Answers Life's Big Questions Through Bhagavad Gita Verses

Step aside ChatGPT, there's a new chatbot in town. A Google engineer, along with his colleagues, has introduced a new AI-driven software that will answer your questions (even spiritual) through lessons in the Bhagavad Gita. This chatbot is named Gita GPT and has been developed by Sukuru Sai Vineet, Kinshuk Kashyap and Samarjeet Singh. Gita GPT caught the public eye after Vineet introduced the software on January 28 on Twitter.

What if you could talk to the Bhagvad Gita? To Lord Krishna himself?https://t.co/v6svUZ3PWV



the holy Song of God, now in your palms. Welcome to the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/VVMEWEgzzZ — Vineet (@SaiVineet2) January 28, 2023

This language model is powered by GPT-3 and churns out answers to any question through verses of the Bhagavad Gita. In a snipper posted on Twitter, Vineet shared a glimpse of how the software works. When posed the question 'What is the meaning of life?' the chatbot gave a fairly spiritual answer.

"The meaning of life, as described in the Bhagavad Gita, is to strive for liberation from old age and death, taking refuge in God and realising Brahman, the knowledge of the Self and all action. It is to be devoted to God and to work for the sake of sacrifice, with detachment and an established mind in knowledge. Ultimately, the goal is to reach the resplendent Supreme Person."

Notably, it even shows the verses of the Bhagavad Gita from which it derives its answers. This comes after Open AI's ChatGPT and Google's newly-introduced Bard are already taking the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, Gita GPT is receiving positive responses from Twitter users who tried the software and posted the answers to their questions. Vineet, on Saturday, revealed that the software has undergone upgrades and can be used through OTP-based login.