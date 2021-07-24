‘Groundbreaking’ Study: DNA From Terrestrial Animals Can Now Be Collected From Air

In “ground-breaking” research, scientists recently found that DNA is omnipresent and can give a clue of surrounding animals when extracted from an air sample. According to a study published in the bioRxiv journal, the research was conducted by two groups who independently showed that the atmosphere can contain detectable amounts of DNA from myriad kinds of animals. The team of scientists, included eight members from the School of Biological and Chemical Sciences, Queen Mary University of London, Department of Biology, York University, Toronto, Canada and Hamerton Zoo Park, UK.

As per the study, the researchers demonstrated how DNA from terrestrial animals can be collected from the air under natural conditions, which the researchers described as “a ground-breaking advance for terrestrial biomonitoring”. According to the preprint paper, which is being certified by peer review, the researcher team used air samples from a zoological park, where species are spatially confined and unique in comparison to native fauna. The team then mentioned in the abstract that they showed that DNA in the air can be used to identify the captive species and their potential interactions with local groups of organisms.

Approach will ‘revolutionise’ terrestrial biodiversity surveys

Further, the air samples collected by scientists contained DNA from 25 species of mammals and birds including 17 known and distinct terrestrial zoo species. The researchers identified food items from air sampled in enclosures and detected four organisms native to the local area, including the Eurasian hedgehog, which is endangered in the UK, and the muntjac deer, a locally established invasive species. The team mentioned that their data provide evidence that airDNA is concentrated around recently inhabited areas, for example, indoor enclosures.

However, they also said that they detected dispersal away from the source which suggests an ecology to airDNA movement. This discovery, the study mentions, highlights the potential for airDNA sampling at distance. According to the study, the researchers believe that with the global decline in biodiversity, scientists require rapid non-invasive biomonitoring tools applicable at a global scale. Therefore, they believe that this approach will “revolutionise” terrestrial biodiversity surveys.