GW4 Asteroid, The Size Of A Car, Came Exceptionally Close To Earth & A Few Satellites

Earlier this week, a newly discovered asteroid the size of a car passed exceptionally close to Earth. Now named the 2021 GW4 asteroid, it flew about 16,300 miles away from Earth, which is less than one-tenth the distance between the moon and our planet. But according to NASA, the asteroid was too small a size to survive being too close inside Earth's atmosphere.

GW4 Asteroid that came close to Earth

The 2021 GW4 Asteroid raced at Earth at a distance of just 16,700 miles with a speed of 18,700 miles per hour. According to Newsweek, that incredible speed is nine times faster than even a rifle bullet. Furthermore, the asteroid that came close to Earth had its closest pass at 9:01 AM ET, mimicking a 7 per cent distance between our planet and the Moon. Astronomer and Founder of the Virtual Telescope Project Gianluca Masi described the Asteroid over Florida as "exceptionally close" on his website.

As per NASA calculations, the recent encounter with the GW4 asteroid will be as close as it can get for the next century. This asteroid was first spotted on April 8 at the Catalina Sky Survey, Mt. Lemmon, Arizona. Catalina Sky Survey is responsible for identifying more than 500 asteroids this year. Often such discoveries are only made hours before they pass by Earth or are already in our realm. But the recent discovery is just a testimony to the precision and improvement of such surveys. Harvard astronomer Jonathan McDowell described the incident on Twitter, saying that the 2021 GW4 Asteroid came within 12,324 miles (19,833 kilometres) of the surface of Earth. He added, "Fortunately space is still rather empty at these altitudes."

Asteroid 2021 GW4 passes within the GEO belt from 1146 UTC to 1416 UTC Apr 12. Perigee is 19833 km. Fortunately space is still rather empty at these altitudes - my estimate is that the closest approach to a tracked object is 1009 km to debris object S26918 pic.twitter.com/FJReTeK0ll — Jonathan McDowell (@planet4589) April 12, 2021

Apollo-type asteroid 2021 GW4. Diameter 3-8m. First observed at Mt. Lemmon Survey, on the 8th April. Very close approach today. Distance 25,000 km.

We observed 2021 GW4 at +17.6 mag, moving through the constellation of Leo. #IAWN #2021GW4 @AsteroidDay @QHYCCD @RoyalAstroSoc pic.twitter.com/mPBu23DUPx — Northolt Branch Obs (@NBObservatories) April 12, 2021

In the NASA blog on Asteroid Fun Facts, it is stated that the Earth is bombarded with more than 100 tons of dust and sand-sized particles every year. And about once a year, an automobile-sized asteroid hits Earth's atmosphere, creates an impressive fireball, and burns up before reaching the surface. So far, only two asteroids have had such a close pass by to the surface of our planet and neither of them posed a serious threat.

