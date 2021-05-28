'Hey, You’re Glowing': NASA Shares Stunning Image Of Istanbul Taken From Space

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has shared a beautiful orbital image of Istanbul taken from the International Space Station (ISS). The US space agency captured the image on May 10 while it was orbiting 423 kilometers (263 miles) above the Black Sea. Netizens mesmerised by the spectacular image took to the comments section to share their views.

NASA captures Istanbul from ISS

The image shared by NASA on Instagram shows the glowing night lights of one of Turkey's most famous cities split by the Bosphorus and the Golden Horn. The US space agency while uploading the picture wrote, "Hey Istanbul. You're glowing!". According to the post, the photographs that astronauts regularly take from the ISS are not just for aesthetic purpose but they serve scientific purpose. The space agency further mentioned that the image depicts how the planet is changing due to human-caused changes like urban growth and reservoir construction and natural dynamic events such as hurricanes, floods and volcanic eruptions. Take a look at the post.



Since being shared on Instagram, the picture has garnered more than 2.5 lakh likes and scores of reactions. People on the social media amazed by the stunning image of Istanbul could not stop themselves from gushing over the picture. One user commented, "Magical". Another individual commented, "Beautiful NASA". "So Fascinating", wrote another user. Check out some user reactions.

Earlier this month, NASA’s space telescope Hubble shared a spectacular shot of a galaxy cluster named ACO S 295 which is labelled as a “cosmic cluster”. A galaxy cluster houses thousands of galaxies of all ages, shapes and sizes and weighs many times more than our Milky Way galaxy. The photograph of the cluster shows several glinting galaxies competing for attention with other celestial bodies such as stars. While, ACO S 295 could be seen in the centre, emitting bright blue light, other galaxies are seen only as a sliver of light scattered around.

IMAGE: NASA/Instagram



