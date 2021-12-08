Hong Kong Scientists Develop COVID-killing 'steel' To Curb Surface Transmission Of Virus

In the world's first, researchers in Hong Kong have developed stainless steel that kills the COVID-19 virus within hours, as the SARS-CoV-2 exhibits strong stability on conventional stainless steel.

A team of university researchers, led by Huang Mingxin at the Department of Mechanical Engineering and Leo Poon at the Centre for Immunity and Infection, collaborated with the industrial partners to test and manufacture rare material to develop steel products such as lift buttons, doorknobs, and handrails which are widely used in public and carry the risk of virus contamination.

In order to mitigate the surface transmission, researchers used alloy to create steel that exhibits significant antiviral properties.

The steel, which can inactivate 99.75% of the SARS-CoV-2 virus within three hours and 99.99% within six hours, if approved for widespread use, can scale down the costs involved in regularly disinfecting mass-transit public areas such as airports and train stations.

"To control infection spread with the least disruption to economic and societal activities, it is crucial to implement the various interventions effectively," scientists at the University of Hong Kong suggested, as per the study published by a team of researchers at the University of Hong Kong in the journal National Library of Medicine.

Scientists warned that close contact routes including short-range airborne is considered as main transmission routes for COVID spread but chances of contraction via touching of objects was not completely out ruled. "Significantly, the developed anti-pathogen stainless steel can distinctly reduce 99.75% and 99.99% of viable SARS-CoV-2 on its surface within 3 and 6 hours," the study revealed.

COVID-19 stainless steel has 'excellent inactivation ability' for other pathogens

The newly developed stainless steel, which is COVID-19 resistant, can prove to be beneficial across public venues where large crowds congregate, such as airport escalators, movie theatres, and sports stadiums. The product can mitigate the risk factors as the new variant of coronavirus Omicron grips the world and disrupts the restoration of normal lives.

According to the scientists, the antimicrobial property in the alloy used to manufacture the steel is significantly long-term and has been developed using various "powder metallurgy" techniques that make the product relatively cheaper. It was earlier found that the COVID-inducing virus as well as other viruses may linger on the surfaces for more than 2 days and longer.

"Anti-pathogen stainless steel also exhibits an excellent inactivation ability for H1N1 influenza A virus and the Escherichia coli bacteria," researchers noted in the study.