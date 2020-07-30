How Long Does It Take To Reach Mars And When Will Perseverance Reach The Red Planet?

NASA will send its robotic rover to Mars on July 30 from the Space Launch Complex 41 to search for ancient life on the Red Planet, explore Mars' geology and more. The Perseverance launch will be the fifth mission from the agency during this month which will finally end in early 2021 when the rover finally reaches Mars' Jezero Crater.

How long does it take to reach Mars?

Travelling to Mars is one of the toughest parts of space travel. Landing on Mars generally takes about seven months, which is even longer than the amount the time spent by space travellers on the ISS. However, the exact duration varies due to the constant change in distance between Mars and the Earth. This is mainly because both the planets revolve around the Sun’s orbit at varying speeds and distances. Both the planets get aligned in such a position every two years, where a trip can be slightly shorter and also economical.

When will Perseverance reach Mars?

The Mars Rover called Perseverance will lift off for the red planet on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V-541 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The launch window will begin on Thursday, July 30, at 7:50 AM EDT and end on 9:50 AM EDT. The launch window will be open daily before ending on August 15, 2020, but the timings may vary depending on certain factors.

Regardless of when the Mars rover lifts off during the above launch window, the Perseverance will land on the Red Planet's Jezero Crater on February 18, 2020. This is a targeted date of landing which helps the officials involved with the mission to better understand a number of factors such as temperature and lighting conditions on Mars.

You can check out the short video below to get a glimpse of the Jezero crater, which will be the landing space of the latest Perseverance mission. According to ESA Mars Express, the area of landing has been marked with an orange ellipse.

NASA will also hold a live stream of the mission on its website starting at 7 AM EDT.

