How Long Does The Moderna Vaccine Last? About The Moderna Vaccine Efficacy Timeline

After a long wait for the COVID-19 vaccine, finally, the process of vaccination has begun and it is successfully getting provided to citizens in different phases. A lot of people have already taken the vaccine shots and some are still planning for it. There are various vaccines available in the market along with the Moderna vaccine. However, many people are primarily wondering about how long does the Moderna Vaccine lasts. If you have been wondering about the same, then here is all you need to know about it.

How long does the Moderna Vaccine last?

According to recent research shared by WNGTV, the Moderna vaccine lasts six months. The reports are based on the follow-up tests done by the organisation in dozens of people who received the shots during studies that led to the vaccines’ use. However, one must also take into consideration that the studies were conducted before the new variants, or versions, of the coronavirus, had emerged and started to spread in various countries around the world. The new variants or mutations of the COVID19 virus which were not part of the report include B.1.1.7, B.1.351 and P.1 variant strains that originated in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil, respectively. So, as the trials were conducted differently at different times, efficacy rates cannot be directly compared among the vaccines.

Moderna vaccine side effects

As per WBTV and the WHO, the Moderna vaccine, just like any other vaccine, consists of certain side effects. Some of these side effects are quite common and experienced by a lot of people. Here is a list of all the side effects of the Moderna vaccine-

Redness - less common

Swelling -

Pain in the injection site

Fatigue or moderate tiredness

Headache

Muscle Pain

Chills

Diarrhea

Joint Pain

Fever

Disclaimer: The content provided above is for information purpose. This is no way intended to be a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health providers with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition, especially related to COVID-19.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock