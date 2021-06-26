How Many Earths Can You Fit Inside The Sun? Do You Have An Answer To NASA's Question?

The Instagram page of National Aeronautical Space Agency(NASA) is full of beautiful pictures of outer space that leaves the netizens stunned. Just recently, the US space agency shared a beautiful image of the "Sun's glint beaming off the Indian Ocean". While sharing the picture, the US space agency had asked, "How many Earths could fit inside the Sun?" Netizens, stunned by the incredible capture shared their opinion in the comments section.

NASA captures Sun's glint on the Indian Ocean

NASA while sharing the picture mentioned that the amazing picture of the Earth was captured in June as the International Space Station (ISS) orbited about 270 miles above the Earth near western Australia. The space agency wrote that the Sun's glint beams off the Indian Ocean as the ISS orbits above Earth. NASA asked a question to the users with four options which read, "Approximately how many Earths could fit inside the Sun?"

NASA also shared interesting information about the Sun. The US space agency wrote, "Speaking of the Sun... Did you know the Sun—the heart of our solar system—is a yellow dwarf star? The gravity of the hot ball of glowing gases keeps everything from the biggest planets to the smallest particles of debris in its orbit. The sun lies at the heart of the solar system, where it is by far the largest object". Take a look at the post:

The post has garnered more than 819,763 likes and tons of reactions. Netizens, amazed by the picture took to the comments section to share their views. One user commented, "So Beautiful". Another user commented, "Hey NASA.. That's was amazing". Another individual commented, "So stoked to call this HOME". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: NASA/Instagram