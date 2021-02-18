How Many Rovers Are On Mars? Find Out Everything About These Rovers

A Mars rover can be considered as a motor vehicle that travels across the surface of the planet Mars upon arrival. Rovers have several advantages over stationary landers. They are able to cover and examine more territory including many other advantages. In all these years, NASA has sent a total of 5 rovers to Mars. The names of these rovers are Sojourner, Spirit and Opportunity, Curiosity, and Perseverance. Read further ahead to know the complete list of rovers on Mars so far and more details on them.

How Many Rovers are on Mars?

List of Rovers Sent To Mars So Far

A total of 7 rovers have been dispatched to Mars and these are mentioned below:

Mars 2, Prop-M rover, 1971 Mars 2 landing failed taking Prop-M with it.

Mars 3, Prop-M rover, 1971 This was lost when Mars 3 lander stopped communicating 104.5 seconds after landing

Sojourner rover, Mars Pathfinder This landed successfully on July 4, 1997. Communications were lost on September 27, 1997.

Spirit (MER-A), Mars Exploration Rover This was launched on June 10, 2003,[10] landed on January 4, 2004. Nearly 6 years after the original mission limit, Spirit had covered a total distance of 7.73 km (4.80 mi) but its wheels became trapped in sand. The last communication received from the rover was on March 22, 2010.

Opportunity (MER-B), Mars Exploration Rover Launched on July 7, 2003 Landed on January 25, 2004.

Curiosity of the Mars Science Laboratory (MSL) Mission by NASA Launched November 26, 2011 Landed at the Aeolis Palus plain near Aeolis Mons in Gale Crater on August 6, 2012. This rover known as Curiosity is still operational as of February 2021.

Perseverance, nicknamed Percy This rover was designed for exploring the Jezero crater on Mars and this was a part of NASA's Mars 2020 mission. Launched on 30 July 2020 Scheduled to land on Mars on 18 February 2021, 3 p.m EST/8 p.m UTC. This rover is carrying a total of 7 scientific instruments Has a total of 19 cameras and two microphones.



