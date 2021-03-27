How Much Does RT PCR Test Report Cost? Here's More About The Test's Price & Time Period

As the number of COVID-19 cases are surging in India, the demand for RT PCR test kits have grown dramatically. The rising number of cases will naturally pose more burden on the producers of these kits, who will have to increase the production. This can in turn cause the price of the test to go up, as the availability of test kits will start dwindling. The RT PCR test reports have been used to check for COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in India. Many specialists in the medical community consider the RT PCR tests to be the most effective ones to detect the COVID-19 virus in human cells. Find out what are RT PCR Test Report charges?

What are the RT PCR Test Report charges?

The RT PCR test report charges vary in different states of India. A Times Now report from December 2020 reveals that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had slashed the prices of the test as the capital was experiencing a rise in cases. The price was brought down to â‚¹ 800 from â‚¹ 2,400. The cost of collecting samples from home had been reduced to only â‚¹ 1,200. Following this in January 2021, the prices were slashes in Haryana bringing it further down to â‚¹ 499.

In addition to this different Hospitals and Medlabs have varying RT PCR Test report cost. On Apollo247.com the test is being conducted for Rs 750. Residents of Maharashtra must note that the test price had been capped in the state by Rs 280 in December 2020 and the price was brought to Rs 850. Also, note that collection from home will cost â‚¹ 980.

How does the RT PCR test work?

According to a report in FDA.gov in the RT PCR Test a small amount of DNA is taken through a swab from the candidate. It is then used to amplify sequences of the genetic material and diagnose if the person has been infected or not. The swab can be both nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal. Hence the sample can be taken from either the nose or the throat.

This sample collected is then sent for the RT-PCR test, many steps are taken to convert the RNA into viral DNA and is then checked for COVID-19 infection alone. If a person tests positive, it means that they have contracted COVID-19. This test is conducted in both private labs and government facilities. For those wondering about the RT PCR test time, it takes somewhere between 3 to 5 days to get the RT PCR Test report.

Image Credit: Unsplash