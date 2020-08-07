How Often Does Perseid Meteor Shower Occur? When Does It Peak? Read Details

Every year when the earth orbits around the sun, the planet crosses its path with Comet Swift-Tuttle. It is the source of the Perseid meteor shower. The asteroid rubble or debris from this comet slam earth’s upper atmosphere at super high speed of around 210.000 KM per hour. This phenomenon in space causes the lighting up of the sky with fast-moving Perseid meteors.

As the Perseid meteor shower 2020 is coming close, a lot of people are left with questions like how often does Perseid meteor shower occur? when does Perseid meteor shower peak? where to see Perseid meteor shower, etc. To all the people who are wondering about Perseid meteor shower, here is everything you need to know about it.

Also Read | Earth's cooling Around 13,000 Years Ago Caused By Volcanic Eruptions And Not Meteors

How often does Perseid meteor shower occur?

Perseid meteor shower is one of the prominent meteor showers. Perseid meteor shower takes place every year between July 17 and August 24. This year, Perseid meteor shower 2020 is expected to happen around August 12, August 13, 2020. People can enjoy this annually occurring meteor shower on these two days. It is one of the brightest meteor showers that happen throughout the year.

Image Credits: Photo by Prokhor Minin on Unsplash

Also Read | Humongous Meteors & Asteroids Hit Earth & Moon System 800 Million Years Ago

When does Perseid Meteor shower peak?

According to NASA, the annual Perseid meteor shower will peak on the morning of August 12, 2020. The last-quarter moon will interfere with the visibility of Perseid meteors this year, but you'll still be able to see a few brighter ones, including the occasional "fireball." The best time to watch Perseid Meteor shower at its peak is in the pre-dawn hours of August 12. Midnight to dawn on any morning the week before or after these showers also produce a few meteors.

Also Read | Meteor Shower Tonight: What Time And Where To Watch The Meteor Shower?

Also Read | Perseid Meteor Shower: Peak Dates To Spot The Stunning Celestial Event

Where to see Perseid meteor shower?

The Perseid meteor shower is ideally best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere. The best time to watch it is just hours before dawn. People can also watch them as early as 10 PM sometimes. Nasa has also suggested that the best time to watch this might be just before the dawn of August 12, 2020. The Perseids generally appear to radiate from a point high in the north, called the radiant. But one only needs to point yourself generally toward the north and look up to enjoy this beautiful phenomenon of Perseid meteor shower.