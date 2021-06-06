How To Safely See First US' 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse Visible For First Time Since 2017

A stunning solar eclipse will dazzle parts of the US next week for the first time since 2017 and will appear as an ominous night of fiery crescent moon. According to NASA, the moon will partially block the sun in the early hours of June 10, creating “a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk”. The spectacular event, known as an annular solar eclipse, will be visible in the northeastern US between 4:12am and 9:11am (local time) - with peak visual times varying by location.

As per NASA’s press release, a solar eclipse happens when the Moon moves between the Sun and Earth, casting a shadow on Earth, fully or partially blocking the Sun’s light in some areas. During an annular eclipse, the Moon is far enough away from Earth that the Moon appears smaller than the Sun in the sky. Since the Moon does not block the entire view of the Sun, it will look like a dark disk on top of a larger, bright disk. This creates what looks like a ring of fire around the Moon.

People in parts of Canada, Greenland, and northern Russia will experience the annular eclipse. In New York City, skywatchers can catch the best views at 5:35am with 73 per cent of the sun covered, giving it the look of a white-hot crescent moon. In Chicago, the maximum eclipse will be visible at 5:15am, when the sun is 82 per cent covered. The eclipse will also be visible between Savannah, Georgia and Alberta while parts of Greenland and northern Russia will experience the full “ring of fire” effect.

How to safely watch the eclipse

It is imperative to note that it is never safe to look directly at the Sun's rays, even if the Sun is partly or mostly obscured. NASA said that when watching a partial solar eclipse or annular solar eclipse, one must wear solar viewing or eclipse glasses throughout the entire eclipse if they want to face the Sun. “Solar viewing or eclipses glasses are NOT regular sunglasses; regular sunglasses are not safe for viewing the Sun,” the US space agency said.

However, if one wants to safely watch the annular or partial eclipse, they can use an alternate indirect method, such as a pinhole projector. Pinhole projectors shouldn’t be used to look directly at the Sun, but instead to project sunlight onto a surface. To learn how to make a pinhole projector, watch the clip below.

(Image: Unsplash)

