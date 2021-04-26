How to See The Pink Super Moon? When's The Best Time To See the April Full Moon?

The Full Moon calendar for today (April 26 IST) shows that the moonrise will brighten the sky with its Pink Super Moon appearance in April 2021. Last year, there was a Pink Moon on April 7, 2020, as well. A Super Moon is a special phenomenon that happens when the full moon coincides with the day the moon is at its closest distance from the Earth, making it appear larger than ever. The term "Full" is quite technical and for that matter, a Full Moon only lasts for an instant. However, for some Moon watchers, the naked eye view of the Moon might appear full for around 3 days. Many night sky watchers have been wondering "where to see the Pink Super Moon?"

How to see the Pink Super Moon?

The Full Moon appears every 27 and a half days. The full moon that comes in April is called the Pink Super Moon or the April Full Moon. It is set to pass within 358,000km from Earth which will make it appear as massive as 30 per cent brighter and 14 per cent larger than some previous full Moons. As per NASA, the reason the Full Moon in April is called the Pink Moon is that it's the first full moon of Spring. The name Pink Moon comes from the herb called Moss Pink which is found in the USA and sprouts flowers at the beginning of the Spring season. The moon can be seen all around the world, however, the best time to view this supermoon will be anytime during the night of April 27 when the moon will rise in the east just before sunset and set in the west around sunrise.

When is the best time to see the Pink Super Moon?

According to a report by the People.com, Pink moon will be visible in the sky at the end of April. The full moon is expected to make an appearance on April 27, 2021. The full pink moon will be at its 'Peak Illumination' at 11.33 PM EDT or 9:03 AM IST. The full Pink Moon can be seen with naked eyes around the world. People who are interested in viewing the Pink Moon can go camping in isolated areas or on hills where there will be very minimal light pollution and the Pink Moon will be visible in all its glory.

The moon will appear the largest when the moon rises just above the horizon and take on a golden pink hue. However, people who may be expecting a Moon that looks completely pink may be in for a disappointment. Pink Moon is just a term used to describe the phenomenon, the Moon doesn't actually turn into that colour.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock