How To Watch Lunar Eclipse Tonight? Here Is How To Witness The Phenomenon For Free

Eclipses have always evoked awe, wonder and even fear among humans. Lunar Eclipses, in particular, occur when the Earth moves between the Sun and the Moon. As a result, all three celestial objects align to some degree or fully. When the Earth, the Sun and the full Moon are in perfect alignment, a lunar total eclipse occurs. While at other times its either a partial lunar eclipse or no eclipse at all.

Hence, Earth’s shadow blocks the sun’s light, which otherwise would reflect on the moon. On July 5, 2020, the penumbral lunar eclipse will bejewel the night sky for many countries across the world. Here are the Lunar Eclipse timings and how to watch lunar eclipse tonight.

Source: Unsplash

Read | Lunar eclipse time in Italy to experience the celestial phenomenon; Read here

Lunar Eclipse timings

While the timing so the penumbral lunar eclipse will vary for every country. It will be visible from North America, South America, Some parts of Africa and the western European nations like the United Kingdom and Spain. The lunar eclipse won’t be visible from the Eastern hemisphere as there will be daylight in the eastern part of the world then.

Read | Lunar eclipse time in the USA to experience the celestial phenomenon; Details here

Lunar Eclipse timings in New York, United States: The lunar eclipse timings are 23:07 PM to 1:52 AM EDT. The eclipse will last for two hours and 45 mins.

Lunar Eclipse timings in Los Angeles, United States: The penumbral eclipse will occur for a period of two hours and 45 minutes. It will occur between 22:07 PM to 12:52 AM Colombia Time.

Lunar Eclipse timings in Barcelona in Spain, the lunar eclipse timings are 5:07 AM to 6:22 AM CEST.

Lunar Eclipse timings in Madrid, Spain: The eclipse will start at 5:07 AM and end at 6:50 AM CEST.

Lunar Eclipse timings in London in the UK: the lunar eclipse timings are from 4:07 AM to 4:45 AM BST.

Source: Unsplash

Read | Will Lunar Eclipse be visible in Malaysia? How to watch the lunar eclipse and more details

How to watch Lunar Eclipse?

In most cases, the resident of these Western and African nations will be able to witness the penumbral lunar eclipse. However, in some cases, the weather around or the location of a watcher might not permit them to view the celestial phenomenon. It has not been intimated by the space agency yet, but in some cases, NASA has done live streams of lunar and solar eclipses on their official social media accounts, including YouTube.

Read | Is Lunar Eclipse visible in New Zealand? Lunar Eclipse July 2020 Timing

Some space and science-related channels on YouTube have streamed the Lunar Eclipse of June 5, 2020. Hence, there are high chances that viewers will be able to watch the lunar eclipse live stream. However, no live streams of the lunar eclipse have started on the free video streaming platform yet.