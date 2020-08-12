Meteor Shower Tonight August 12: How To Watch The Perseid Meteor Shower? Find Out

Meteor showers have been a subject of fascination for people for ages. In the second half of 2020 skywatchers will be to witness the Perseid meteor showers during July and August, the Southern Taurids shower during September and the Orionids meteor shower between October to November. The Perseid Meteor shower usually occurs between July 17 and August 24.

It reaches its peak time around August 12 to 13. According to a NASA report, during its peak time, skywatchers will be able to witness as many as 60 to 100 meteors per hour from a dark place. Read on to find out, “How to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight?”

Source: NASA (Twitter)

How to watch the Perseid Meteor Shower Tonight?

The Perseid Meteor Shower is named after the constellation Perseus and is made up of tiny space debris that comes from the comet Swift-Tuttle. According to a report by space.com, sometimes the Perseid debris field is disturbed by Jupiter. However, the report also mentions that it won’t happen this year, Hence, skywatchers can expect some stunning views of the meteor shower during its peak time on August 12.

Meteor Shower time

According to a report by Space.com, the best time to look for meteors is in the pre-dawn hours. The meteor shower will peak in the morning on Aug. 12, but will also remain visible on August 13. The report further mentions skywatchers will be able to witness many meteors even outside of this peak timeframe.

The best time to see any phenomenon in the night sky is when the sky is at it’s darkest. The view will also be more clear if the target object is at its highest position in the sky. Most meteor showers usually occur between midnight and early hours of the morning. Hence, a skywatcher can assume 12 midnight-05:30 am as the best passage of time to witness this breathtaking celestial phenomenon.

Where to look for the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight?

According to space.com, to witness the meteor shower a skywatcher must look up and to the North. Like most other celestial events that are visible from Earth, even the Perseid Meteor shower will be more clearly visible from the Northern Hemisphere. But, skywatchers in the southern latitudes need not be disheartened, as they can look toward the Northeast to some stunning views of the meteors.

According to NASA, the Perseids are actually little bits from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. This comet flies towards Earth from distant parts of our solar system once every 130 years. It slingshots around the sun before journeying back.