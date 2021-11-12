Hubble Captures 'cosmic Ribbon' Produced By Stellar Explosion Of White Dwarf Star

Treating stargazers yet again, NASA has shared another astonishing image captured by the Hubble telescope showing remnants of a white dwarf star that underwent a massive explosion. In this picture, a bright red cosmic ribbon of gas, also called DEM L249 can be spotted that resulted from a supernova called the Type 1a supernova, the death of a white dwarf star. Check out the image below to marvel over Hubble’s recent presentation.

What comes after a supernova?



These cosmic ribbons of gas are what’s left behind from a huge stellar explosion.



The remnants, called DEM L249, shine in this newly released Hubble image: https://t.co/3qfZAnz0MY#NebulaNovember pic.twitter.com/6Vx100psiD — Hubble (@NASAHubble) November 9, 2021

Hubble captures cosmic remains of supernova

The telescope captured this image while searching for surviving companions of white dwarf stars that went supernova in the Large Magellanic Cloud. "White dwarf stars are usually stable, but in a binary system – two stars orbiting each other – a white dwarf can gravitationally pull so much matter from its companion that it reaches critical mass and explodes", NASA said in its statement.

Although, the remains of the explosion called DEM L249, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, is an unusual supernova remnant, says NASA. Astronomers using NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory and the European Space Agency's XMM-Newton found its gas was hotter and shone brighter in the X-rays than the remnant of a typical Type 1a supernova.

The image featuring the 'cosmic ribbon' is part of Hubble's Nebula November celebration, as it has shared several mesmerising snaps this month. Yesterday, Hubble posted the image of a stunning jaw-dropping Sharpless 2-302 nebula that resembled a 'snowman'. See if you can spot it in the image below.

☃️ It’s a space snowman!



This newly released Hubble image of the Snowman Nebula is an example of an emission nebula, which is a cloud of gas that’s become so charged by the energy of nearby massive stars that it glows with its own light: https://t.co/wIkreAIZPS#NebulaNovember pic.twitter.com/vgatRR9XxG — Hubble (@NASAHubble) November 10, 2021

