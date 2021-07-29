Hubble Telescope Reveals Evidence Of Water Vapour On Jupiter’s Largest Moon Ganymede

The scientists of NASA have recently discovered water vapour in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), scientists used new and archival datasets from its Hubble Space Telescope to make the recent discovery. The scientists said that the water vapour observed was the result of sublimation - the transition of a substance directly from the solid to the gas state, without passing through the liquid state - from the moon's surface.

Here is the video. Take a look:

Extensive research refuted the speculations of having vapour due to an ocean

According to the researchers, Ganymede - the largest moon in our solar system contains more water than all of Earth's oceans. However, scientists have noted that the temperature there can drop as low as -184 degrees Celsius and thus helps in maintaining the surface of the moon in a solid state. It revealed that there is a probability of having an ocean that resides roughly 100 miles below the crust. However, further studies refuted the speculations that stated vapour evaporation is related to the ocean and maintained that it was not possible to evaporate gases from such a distant place. Since then, a team of astronomers have been examining the photographs captured by the Hubble telescope to determine whether the existence of life on the largest moon in our solar system is possible or not.

So far only the molecular oxygen had been observed: Scientist

Subsequently, Lorenz Roth of the KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden led the team that set out to measure the amount of atomic oxygen using Hubble's Cosmic Origins Spectrograph in 2018 and archival images from the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph (STIS) from 1998 to 2010. "So far only the molecular oxygen had been observed. This is produced when charged particles erode the ice surface. The water vapour that we measured now originates from ice sublimation caused by the thermal escape of water vapour from warm icy regions," said Roth in a statement released by NASA earlier this week.

Hubble telescope and its contribution to significant discoveries

Recently, the Hubble telescope, which has helped scientists to discover water vapour in the atmosphere of Jupiter's moon Ganymede had reported an issue with the payload computer. However, Hubble alumni along with the current members had lent their extensive support and expertise to fix the giant equipment. The Hubble Space Telescope was launched in 1990, since then it has been contributing to some of the most significant discoveries including the evolution of galaxies, the first atmospheric studies of planets and accelerating expansion of the universe.

(With inputs from NASA media statement)

(Image Credit: NASA)