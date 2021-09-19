Iceland Volcano Still Erupting After 6 Months, Longest Eruption In Decades

A volcanic eruption that started in Iceland’s capital Reykjavik has completed its six-month anniversary on Sunday, making it the longest eruption in decades. The volcano that first started spitting out lava near Mount Fagradalsfjall erupted on March 19 and hasn’t been quiet ever since, as per reports from The Science Times. The Iceland Tourist Board revealed that the months-long eruption has turned the site into a major tourist attraction as people have been flocking to witness the spewing volcano.

Volcano produces 143 million cubic meters of lava

According to the report by The Science Times, the volcano has spewed over 143 million cubic meters of lava over six months. Although, the volume is considered relatively smaller, as compared to the Holuhraun eruption's volume, which reportedly produced the biggest basalt lava in over 200 years in Iceland. Interestingly, the lava field produced all this time has been named Fagradalshraun, which is derived from a nearby Mount Fagradalsfjall and means 'beautiful valley of lava'.

Geophysicist Halldor Geirsson from the Institute of Earth Science said that the latest eruption is special as it has kept a comparatively steady outflow of lava, which has made it quite strong. He stated that this behaviour is contrasting as volcanoes in Iceland begin really active but the outflow decreases over time until it stops.

'Eruptions might continue'

Experts believe that the eruptions might carry on forward as the volcano’s activity is far from over, said media reports. As per Geirsson, there still is adequate magma that would be spitted out if the eruption taps into its reservoirs. Reports suggest that the eruptions are recurring as the lava is accumulated in fiery tunnels underneath the solidified surface. Besides, the craters created from cracks by the boiling lava also store and later spreads out the constituents.

Media sources suggest that the longest-ever eruption occurred on Surtsey island, over 50 years back, and lasted a little below four years i.e. from November 1963 until mid-1967. The number of tourists visiting the eruption site has, reportedly, crossed over 3 lakh and is expected to increase as the volcano will probably be active for quite a while.

