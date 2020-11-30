Iconic Radio Telescope In Puerto Rico To Be Demolished After Cable Failure

The world’s largest radio telescope will be demolished soon. This telescope, which is in the Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico, is one of the most iconic telescopes that man has ever made. Built in 1963, this radio telescope was the largest telescope until 2016. National Science Foundation in Florida has used this telescope for observing space, the solar system, Earth’s Upper atmosphere, and other deep space objects by using this telescope and its powerful lasers.

Also read: 'Super Planet' Discovered By Scientists Using Radio Telescope For The First Time

The huge telescope is made of a 1000 foot wide dish antennae which stands on a bowl-like depression. It reflects radio waves from space on a 900-ton instrument platform. The whole structure is suspended 450 feet above using cables stretching from three support towers at the facility. According to NSF’s official website, on August 210, the space observing telescope experienced a huge accident.

How did cable failure happen?

One of the auxiliary cables was detached from the socket of the support tower. This cable was installed in 1990. The cab;e crashed into the dish antenna lying underneath. The observatory tried to call an action plan and reportedly had the engineering team to repair it. But on November 6, 2020. One of the main 3-inch wide cables also got detached in the same way. As a result, the whole platform tilted, which put extra stress on the telescope's remaining wires.

Also read: Puerto Rico's Renowned Radio Telescopes Could Come Down Tumbling Due To Cable Failures

The NSF did a detailed examination of the telescope. According to the official statement by NSF on their website, the telescope in Puerto Rico was under observation by their expert engineering team since the ASUghts, 2020. In the analysis, it was found that the cable fail happened in calm weather without any climatic factor. Moreover, the other cables were also critically damaged and showed signs of fresh wire breakage and slippage. The examination also found that the telescope was in an unsafe condition and was beyond repair. A stress test was also not possible as this could cause further cable spillages which would have caused an enormous explosion.

Also read: Puerto Rico's Arecibo Observatory Suffers Second Cable Damage In 3 Months

The engineers then advised the Arecibo observatory and the NSF to controlled demolition of the huge telescope. It was necessary because this way, nothing will be damaged further, and there will be no casualties involved. There has been no word on how it will be demolished and if explosives will be used for controlled demolition or there is any chance of lowering the dish.

Also read: A Weary Puerto Rico Prepares For Referendum, New Leaders

Sethuraman Panchanathan, Director of the NSF stated on the official website that the Arecibo observatory and the telescope had been a leading factor for observing space and other space bodies for more information. Although the telescope will be demolished, the observatory will continue its work for astronomical researches. Currently, the 1000-foot radio telescope will be demolished, NSF will release more information as it proceeds with the demolition plan.