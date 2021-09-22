IIT-BHU Scientists Discover Bacteria Which Purifies Water By Removing Hexavalent Chromium

A latest study found a bacteria that can prove to be handy in removing the cancer-causing metal hexavalent chromium from water and making it safe for consumption. It was found by scientists at the Indian Institute of Technology, Banaras Hindu University (IIT-BHU) in Uttar Pradesh. The study was published in the 'Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering' and the new bacterial strain has been named 'Microbacterium paraoxydans strain VSVM IIT (BHU).' The findings noted that a novel bacterial strain isolated from a contaminated site was capable enough of removing harmful hexavalent chromium Cr (VI) from water. Hexavalent chromium is a heavy metal ion that has been linked to a variety of health problems in humans, including cancer, kidney and liver malfunction, and infertility. During the research, the bacteria were isolated from wastewater collected from Baliya nala near Singrauli, Madhya Pradesh, where coal mining units dump their treated effluents.

Dr Vishal Mishra, the lead author of the study, and his research student Veer Singh believe that the new bacterial strain can absorb huge quantities of hexavalent chromium. When compared to other traditional water treatment technologies, the bacteria is described as "extremely successful" at removing hexavalent chromium from wastewater. The bacterial strain also grew quickly in a Cr (VI)-containing aqueous medium and was easily removed from it following the water treatment process, according to the researchers. They also found the results satisfactory when they tested bacteria's hexavalent chromium removal capacity in industrial and wastewater. The researchers also claimed that there will not be a need for an additional separation process if this strain of bacteria is deployed in the water treatment process.

'New bacteria capable of easily cultivating and removing hexavalent chromium'

The researchers stated that the new bacteria is capable of easily cultivating and removing hexavalent chromium successfully and no skilled labour is required for culturing bacterial strain. It is a cost-effective and eco-friendly method to remove the toxic metal ions from water which removes hexavalent chromium until the discharge limit of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), researchers stated, adding that countries like India and China are very prone to heavy metal contamination. Citing United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) assessment, Dr Mishra said that as many as 4,000 children die each day across the globe due to intake of bacterially contaminated water. Meanwhile, according to a report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), about 2.6 billion people lack access to clean water which lead to about 2.2 million deaths annually across the world.

Image: PTI/Unsplash/Representative