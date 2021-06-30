IIT Hyderabad Develops World's Smallest Microscope 'Muscope'; All You Need To Know

Amid the prevailing situation of COVID-19, IIT Hyderabad has developed the smallest Microscope, 'Muscope' which is expected to help in making medical devices at a low cost. Muscope was built in the laboratory of Dr Shishir Kumar. The doctor was highly praised and congratulated by the IITH director, Prof BS Murty.

“IIT Hyderabad is committed to bringing the benefits of technology to the society. This new invention will positively impact many areas, especially, healthcare and life sciences research. Looking forward to its early and wider adoption,” added Prof Murty.

Muscope, world smallest Microscope developed by #IITHyderabad.



Scaled down to a few mm, this microscope will make medical devices low cost, mobile and automated.



Highlights:



· Measures only a few mm on a side

· Made only of off-the-shelf electronic chips

What is 'Muscope'?

the smallest Microscope developed to date, Muscope will be used to look at the cells in microfluidic chips without using the bulky desktop microscopes. The tiny object will help in avoiding costly, manual, and fragile desktop microscopes. As per the developers, Muscope uses only a few off-the-shelf electronic chips, namely an image sensor and a microLED display, making it ideal for automated assembly and operation.

In fact, the chip which is already the smallest can be scaled down further for the benefit of integration.

"The Muscope can be scaled down further from its already tiny form to harness the benefits of deep integration, enhanced mobility, lower cost, and robustness. Resource-constrained or specialized medical devices, extreme conditions of environmental monitoring, agriculture, and animal husbandry are some domains where Muscope can excel. The researchers are keen on commercializing the technology, expanding the work to disease detection using biomarkers, miniature analysis systems, and machine learning-aided workflows," added IIT-Hyderabad.

The chip has a display that consists of micron-sized LED emitters arranged on a rectangular array. The micro-LEDs can be individually switched on, and they are very bright. These unique features of the micro-LEDs allow good quality imaging in restricted space.

Team of researchers

The team headed by Dr Shishir Kumar includes PhD scholar Ekta Prajati and MTech candidate Saurav Kumar. The team used a micro-LED display to remove heavy things associated with the light source and at the same time to provide capabilities for computational imaging. Ekta Prajapati was responsible for experimental work, and she added that she is excited about embedding Muscope in the microfluidic chips she has been developing.