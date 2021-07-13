IIT Madras Researchers Develop AI Algorithm Model To Detect Cancerous Mutations

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras have developed an artificial intelligence-based mathematical model to detect cancerous mutations in the body. According to research published in the reputed peer-reviewed International Journal of Cancer, the team explained that cancer is caused due to the uncontrolled growth of cells driven mainly by genetic alterations. The researchers noted that in recent years, high-throughput DNA sequencing has revolutionised the area of cancer research by enabling the measurement of these alterations.

However, the team added that due to the complexity and size of the sequencing datasets, pinpointing exact changes from the genomes of cancer patients is notoriously difficult. Therefore, the recently developed mathematical model’s algorithm uses a relatively unexplored technique of leveraging DNA composition to pinpoint genetic alterations responsible for cancer progression.

"One of the major challenges faced by cancer researchers involves the differentiation between the relatively small number of 'driver' mutations that enable the cancer cells to grow and the large number of 'passenger' mutations that do not have any effect on the progression of the disease," said B Ravindran, head of Robert Bosch Centre for Data Science and AI (RBCDSAI), IIT Madras.

AI-model could 'accelerate early diagnoses'

The researchers believe that their model will now help in identifying the most appropriate treatment strategy for a patient through an approach known as "precision oncology" and "tailoring treatments" not only to a specific illness but also to a person's genetic make-up is challenging and requires extensive cataloguing of the “driver” variants of interest. They hope that the “driver” mutations predicted through their mathematical model will ultimately help discover potentially novel drug targets and advance the notion of prescribing the "right drug to the right person at the right time".

"In most of the previously published techniques, researchers typically analysed DNA sequences from large groups of cancer patients, comparing sequences from cancer as well as normal cells, and determined whether a particular mutation occurred more often in cancer cells than random. However, this 'frequentist' approach often missed out on relatively rare 'driver' mutations," said Karthik Raman, associate professor, IIT Madras.

Raman added, “Detecting 'driver' mutations, particularly rare ones, is an exceptionally difficult task, and the development of such methods can ultimately accelerate early diagnoses and the development of personalised therapies”.

Now, the team will be working on developing an easy-to-use web interface that will enable cancer researchers to get predictions on their preferred set of variants. They will be studying the context of these mutations, and also how they impact the evolution of cancer.

(With inputs from PTI)