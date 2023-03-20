IIT Mandi Researchers Develop Cost-effective Method For Producing Metal Oxide Layers For Solar Cells

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)Mandi have developed a cost-effective method for producing metal oxide layers for solar cells.

The current process of developing nanometric thin films of metal oxides mainly nickel oxide-semiconductors used in advanced architecture silicon solar cells is expensive as the equipment required for production has to be imported and the precursors used for the development of the films, such as nickel acetylacetonate, are also expensive, a statement issued here on Monday said.

The researchers have developed a low-cost process to produce ultrathin films of metal oxides from cheaper materials by using aerosol-assisted chemical vapour deposition technique to deposit nickel oxides thin film on silicon substrate, it said.

The whole process, including the equipment, has been developed in-house. The team used nickel nitrate to produce nickeloxide films with a thickness of approximately 15 nanometres with properties suited for fabrication of solar cells, . Associate Professor, School of Computing and Electrical Engineering, IIT Mandi, Dr Kunal Ghosh, who led the research team, said.

This research will enhance the fabrication process of advanced architecture silicon photovoltaic devices such as solar panels, reducing the cost and complexity of commercial techniques.

Ghosh said that "our research shows that it is possible to develop a cost-effective and scalable process for the production of metal oxide layers for solar cells".

"This new method has the potential to revolutionise the solar industry by reducing the cost and complexity of current production techniques," the professor said.

The results of this work are published in the journal Materials Science: Materials in Electronics, co-authored by Ghosh and his Ph.D scholars Syed Mohd Hussain and Md Sadullah from IIT Mandi.