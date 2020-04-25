IIT Roorkee Prof Develops Software He Claims Can Detect COVID Within 5s From X-ray Scans

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, IIT Roorkee’s Civil Engineering Department professor Kamal Jain said that he has developed a software, which he claimed, can detect COVID-19 within five seconds. He also mentioned that he has already filed a patent for the technique, and has also approached the ICMR for an endorsement.

Speaking to Republic TV Jain said, "Many signatures of the COVID-19 have been seen present in a patient's chest x-ray. This software inputs x-ray image and wth in four to five seconds it will give a pattern image and convey whether the patient is positive or not."

Further, he claimed to have developed an AI-based database, which can analyze more than 60,000 X-ray scans, including those of COVID19, pneumonia, and TB patients in about five seconds.

"When you go to a radiologist he checks the x-ray and sees a pattern from which he tells you whether you have TB or COVID-19. As COVID-19 is a new thing the pattern is not very well known. But what we have done is according to the available database in the public image of over 60,000 images we have trained the model by machine learning that is by artificial intelligence. So using that if you put in a new x-ray & on the bases of pattern it will say whether the patient is positive or not."

"There is no such thing as certification it is a procedure of verification. The ICMR will give us validation over the software. This is a software n no material involved that will just a small cost added to an x-ray. We are also applying for a patent. We have been working on deep learning. We are in a stage depending on the application that can be slightly modified and remodeled," he added.

