'Imagine What You Can Do': Richard Branson's Message For 'future Dreamers' Wins Internet

Virgin Galactic founder Richard Branson’s inspiring message from the VSS Unity spaceship right before unlatching his belt and experiencing zero gravity for a few minutes has taken the inter by storm. While the entire milestone achievement was live-streamed for millions of people to watch space getting “more accessible” for everyone, Branson had a special heartwarming message to “all you kids down there” as his 17 years of hard work paid off with a successful first fully crewed flight including British billionaire by Virgin Galactic.

“To all you kids down there, I was once a child with a dream. Looking up to the stars. Now, I’m an adult in a spaceship with lots of other wonderful adults looking down to our beautiful, beautiful Earth," an ecstatic Branson said.

“To the next generation of dreamers, if we can do this, just imagine what you can do," he further added.

Since the message was shared across social media platforms, netizens have hailed Branson as a testament of "power" and "hard work." The Virgin Galactic vessel reached a peak altitude of around 53 miles (85 kilometres) which is beyond the boundary of space set by the United States allowing all six passengers including Branson to experience weightlessness and admire the Earth’s curvature. Even though the company was prepared for any unprecedented situations, the trip preceded as planned. The touchdown occurred around 9:40 AM Mountain Time (1540 GMT) nearly an hour after take-off.

‘Experience of a lifetime’

While the successful mission implied that Branson had defeated Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, the British billionaire hailed the “experience of a lifetime” along with acknowledgement of the “hard, hard work” that went into the flight. Branson is now the first owner-astronaut to take part in the mission until Bezos kickstarts a similar mission through his Blue Origin in a few days. Branson said, “I have dreamt about this moment since I was a child, but nothing could have prepared me for the view of Earth from space. We are at the vanguard of a new space age. As Virgin’s founder, I was honoured to test the incredible customer experience as part of this remarkable crew of mission specialists and now astronauts.”

“ I can’t wait to share this experience with aspiring astronauts around the world.” He continued, “Our mission is to make space more accessible to all.”

IMAGE: AP/Richard Branson/ Twitter

