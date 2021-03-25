Improvised Blackhole Image Shows Its Event Horizon & Magnetic Field; See Pic

In 2019, the Event Horizon Telescope collaboration had captured the iconic & first-ever image of a black hole. The black hole in question lay in the centre of the M87 galaxy which is 55 million light-years away from Earth. Two years later the mind-boggling image of the first black hole surfaced, astronomers have revealed a new view of the gargantuan celestial object.

Improved Blackhole Image shows the event horizon clearly

According to a report in Space.com, the 2019 black hole image showed a bright ring with a dark centre, which is the black hole’s shadow. While capturing this image the astronomers noticed a huge amount of polarized light around the black hole. Now the astronomers have released another photo showing how the image looks in polarized light.

Source: EHT Collaboration website

Polarized light has more brightness compared with unpolarized light and light gets polarized when it's emitted in magnetized as well as hot areas of space. This polarization can act as an indicator of magnetic fields. The report reveals that this is the first time when astronomers have measured polarization so close to a black hole. This new image shows the blackhole in the centre of M87 shooting powerful radio jets. Jason Dexter, Assistant Professor at the University of Colorado Boulder revealed in an email to space.com that this new polarized blackhole image will help in taking important steps towards learning more about black holes in general.

How was the black hole image captured?

In order to capture the black hole image, a collaboration of eight telescopes from around the world was used. By combining their power astronomers were able to create a virtual Earth-sized telescope (the EHT). Astronomers got a good look at the object's event horizon, otherwise known as the "point of no return".

It is the point at which no matter can get closer to the black hole without being sucked into it. This new image will help scientists deepen their understanding of the structure in which magnetic fields operate outside the black hole. The Science community for long has believed that magnetic fields carried by the hot gases near black holes help in letting the gas fall in. They also help in launching relativistic jets of energetic particles into the surrounding galaxy.

Image Credit: Shutterstock