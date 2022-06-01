In Australia, Scientists Discover 4500-year-old World's Largest Plant Off Western Coast

Researchers have discovered the world's largest plant, which is three times the size of Manhattan. Interestingly, the world's largest plant was not found on land, but scientists discovered it in the shallow waters of Shark Bay, near Carnarvon in Western Australia. Genetic testing carried out by researchers revealed that the giant plant had sprouted from a single seed at least 4,500 years ago. The findings of the study were published in the Royal Society B. The plant is regarded as the largest plant to exist on earth.

"Certainly by land area, to the best of our knowledge, it is [the largest plant in the world]," said evolutionary biologist and study co-author Elizabeth Sinclair from the University of Western Australia. "We were quite surprised when we had a good look at the data and it seemed to indicate that everything belonged to the one plant," she said.

Australia: World's largest plant was discovered off the western coast

The newly discovered planet is nearly 4,500 years old and measures 180 kilometres long, said researchers from the University of Western Australia. The team started the research to study how genetically diverse the seagrass meadows were, however, later on, they found the giant plant. "We were a bit suspicious because the plants around there don't act like normal seagrass," study co-author, ecologist, and ecosystem health researcher Martin Breed from Flinders University. Breed said. "They don't flower as much, don't seed as much, so these signs of reproductive activity were a little bit unremarkable," he added.

Later, when samples from meadows throughout the Shark Bay area were taken, they found that nine of them belonged to the same genetic stock. At least 18000 genetic markers to create a "fingerprint" from each sample were collected by the researchers with the aim of finding out the number of plants that made up the meadow. It was found that the entire meadow was made up of a single plant. "That's it, just one plant has expanded over 180km in Shark Bay, making it the largest known plant on Earth," the researcher said.

Notably, the scientists found that the plant has natural hardiness due to its location and wildly variable conditions. "It appears to be really resilient, experiencing a wide range of temperatures and salinities plus extremely high light conditions, which together would typically be highly stressful for most plants," said Sinclair. The report says that the species generally grows like a lawn at a rate of up to 35cm per year.

(Image: Unsplash/ Representative)