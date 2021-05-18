Last Updated:

IN PICS | French Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Captures Stunning Images Of Earth From ISS

The 43-year-old veteran took off to the ISS on April 23, 2021. Since then, he has been sharing stunning images of earth. 

Written By
Akanksha Arora
(Instagram/thom_astro)

"Sometimes it is the less populated areas that are the most beautiful", wrote Thomas Pesquet in the caption of the image that shows Mongolia from ISS. 

(Instagram/thom_astro)

(Instagram/thom_astro)

"In this area in Central Asia, the snow is still covering mountains like a film of dust before spring melts it away”, wrote the astronaut. 

(Instagram/thom_astro)

The famous Key West and the special Highway 1 that hops from island to island all the way south. 

(Instagram/thom_astro)

The Naval Air Station Key West is remarkable with its star-shaped airfield.

