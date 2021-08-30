Last Updated:

IN PICS: NASA Shares Spectacular Images Of Most Remote Places On Earth Taken From Space

The European Space Agency has shared some of the most amazing pictures of Earth taken from space. The photos have gone viral on the internet.

Anurag Roushan
Credit: @esa_earth/Instagram
Credit: @esa_earth/Instagram

A view of Trawa Atoll in the Republic of Kiribati in the Central Pacific Ocean.

Credit: @esa_earth/Instagram
Credit: @esa_earth/Instagram

The image shows a city of Iceland which was captured from space. 

Credit: @esa_earth/Instagram
Credit: @esa_earth/Instagram

The beautiful view of Australia's Flinders Ranges captured from space.

Credit: @esa_earth/Instagram
Credit: @esa_earth/Instagram

The image shows a picture of Greenland melt ponds taken from space. The ponds are also found on glacial ice and ice shelves. 

Credit: @copernicus_eu
Credit: @copernicus_eu

The view of Switzerland's capital Bern, captured from space.

Credit: @copernicus_eu
Credit: @copernicus_eu

An amazing view of Port-au-Prince in Haiti. The city of Port-au-Prince is on the Gulf of Gonâve. 

