IN PICS | NASA Shares Stunning Images Of Natural System Taken From Vantage Point Of ISS

NASA and ISS took to their official Instagram handles and shared few stunning images, leaving the netizens baffled.

Natural systems
NASA captures the Bombetoka Bay in Madagascar as it takes images of the natural systems – land, water, air, ice. 

Natural systems
Image of Richat Structure in Mauritania captured from the vantage point of the International Space Station by NASA astronauts. 

Natural systems
Everglades of South Florida captured by NASA. "No matter whether we are on land or in space, we are unified by this tiny blue planet", wrote the US Space agency. 

Natural systems
The Frozen Wild Dnieper River that depics ice, captured by NASA from the vantage point of the International Space Station. 

Natural systems
This long exposure photograph was taken during an orbital night period from the International Space Station 271 miles above the Indian Ocean.

Natural Systems
The Milky Way extends above the airglow blanketing the Earth's horizon with an aurora near the bottom right of the frame

