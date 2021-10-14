Last Updated:

In Pics: Star Trek's William Shatner Flies To Space, Calls His Journey 'extraordinary'

Actor William Shatner, on Wednesday, became the oldest person to travel to outer space. He is known for portraying the iconic character of ‘Captain Kirk'.

Actor William Shatner, on Wednesday, became the oldest person to travel to outer space. Known for portraying the iconic character of ‘Captain Kirk’, Shatner took flight in Blue Origin spacecraft. 

He took the 'unbelievable' flight alongside three others- former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, research entrepreneur Glen de Vries, Blue Origin vice president, and engineer Audrey Powers. 

As William took the flight, the 90-year-old Canadian actor also became the oldest human being to venture into space. 

The flight lasted 10 minutes and gave the crew experience of weightlessness for around three minutes. 

After a successful flight, the crew capsule landed back on Earth in a parachute in Texas. 

Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos himself received the returning crew in the desert. 

Soon after emerging from inside the capsule, Shatner described his journey to be "extraordinary" and said that every individual should do it in their lifetimes. 

"You look down, there's the blue down there and the black up there ... there is Mother Earth and comfort, and there is, is there death? I don't know, but is that death?", he reckoned post landing. 

