IN PICS | Stunning Glimpses Of ISRO's PSLV-C50's Successful Launch From Sriharikota

Quick links:
The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the PSLV-C50 at 3:41 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota.
The PSLV will put in orbit India's 42nd communications satellite which is expected to provide coverage over the entire country.
After the INSAT and GSAT series, the satellite launched on Thursday will be the first in the new CMS series of communication satellites.
ISRO chief K Sivan congratulated the team for the successful launch and lauded the officials involved.