IN PICS | Stunning Glimpses Of ISRO's PSLV-C50's Successful Launch From Sriharikota

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) successfully launched the communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the PSLV-C50 at 3:41 pm from Sriharikota

ISRO launches CMS-01
ISRO Twitter

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully launched the communication satellite CMS-01 onboard the PSLV-C50 at 3:41 pm from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SHAR), Sriharikota.

ISRO launches CMS-01
The PSLV will put in orbit India's 42nd communications satellite which is expected to provide coverage over the entire country. 

ISRO launches CMS-01
The new CMS-01 satellite will replace the current GSAT-12 in orbit, which was launched in 2011. 

ISRO launches CMS-01
After the INSAT and GSAT series, the satellite launched on Thursday will be the first in the new CMS series of communication satellites. 

ISRO launches CMS-01
ISRO chief K Sivan congratulated the team for the successful launch and lauded the officials involved.

ISRO launches CMS-01
The mission follows the successful launch of PSLV-C49 (EOS-01) earth observation satellite & nine customer spacecraft on Nov. 7 which was ISRO's first mission of the year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

