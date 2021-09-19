IN PICTURES: SpaceX's Historic Crew Return To Earth Safely After 3 Days In Space

Quick links:
On September 19, the first all-civilian SpaceX Inspiration4 crew made a splashdown in the Atlantic. The four members completed the world's first all-civilian orbital mission to space.
All the civilian crew members took a trip to space on the SpaceX Inspiration4 spacecraft. From left, Hayley Arceneaux, Jared Isaacman, Sian Proctor, and Chris Sembroski.
On September 18, the first ever all-civilian crew in SpaceX's Inspiration4x spacecraft observed the orbital moonrise during its trip to the earth's orbit.
Workers stand on the service structure for a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at Kennedy Space Center's Launch Pad 39-A in Cape Canaveral, Fla.
The all-civilian crew wave from the first human spaceflight Inspiration4x to orbit while returning to earth. The parachute, dubbed as Resilience, landed in the Atlantic waters off the Florida coast.
The crew of Inspiration4x taking in the views from Dragon's cupola observation dome in the Inspiration4x.
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket waits on pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla. For the first time in 60 years of human spaceflight, a rocket is about to blast into orbit.