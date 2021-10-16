Underscoring the need for immediate action on Climate Change, a bunch of International scientists disclosed that if not acted upon now, by 2500, planet Earth will become alien to humans, as it will be impossible for human beings to survive extreme climatic conditions that will emerge by then.

The researchers claimed that if the emission of greenhouse gases & Carbon continued at the same pace, by 2500 India will become too hot to live and the Amazon forest, which is home to a large number of flora and fauna species will turn into the barren land, moreover America-Midwest tropical will also have unsurvivable heat.

The research was published in the journal Global Change Biology, and reveals that the world will become foreign to humans.“We need to envision the Earth our children and grandchildren may face, and what we can do now to make it just and liveable for them,” says Christopher Lyon, a Postdoctoral Researcher at McGill University. Elena Bennett who was leading the research, added, “If we fail to meet the Paris Agreement goals, and emissions keep rising, many places in the world will dramatically change.”

The researchers used global climate model forecasts for low, medium, and high mitigation scenarios up to the year 2500, based on time-based projections of carbon dioxide concentrations.

Climate assessment reports should assess impact beyond 2100

Another major observation of the research pin-pointed that major climate change scientific assessment reports, including a report by Paris Climate Change Agreement, only assess the effect of climate change till 2100. They should look beyond 2100 as the effect of climate degradation till now, will last long.

“The Paris Agreement, the United Nations, and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s scientific assessment reports, all show us what we need to do before 2100 to meet our goals, and what could happen if we don’t,” says Lyon. “But this benchmark, which has been used for over 30 years, is short-sighted because people born now will only be in their 70s by 2100.”

While numerous scientific papers discuss the long-term effects of climate change, such as rising greenhouse gas levels, temperatures, and sea levels, most of them do not look beyond the year 2100. Researchers and policymakers must go beyond 2100 to fully comprehend and plan for climate impacts under any scenario, according to the authors. Climate change scenarios, and the policies that rely on them, should not cease in 2100, because they cannot completely grasp the possible long-term scale of climatic variabilities, authors claimed.

(With ANI Inputs)

(Image: ANI)