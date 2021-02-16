India Plans Sustained Human Presence In Space; DoS Invites Suggestions For Policy Draft

India plans to have a sustained human presence in space and is coming out with a policy framework and a long-term roadmap. To meet the goal of a successful demonstration of human spaceflight capability and to achieve the vision of sustained human presence in space, a national effort is envisaged, according to the Department of Space (DoS).

The human spaceflight module of Gaganyaan will be launched after the second unmanned mission planned in 2022-23, Union minister Jitendra Singh said in the Lok Sabha last week. It was initially envisaged that the Rs 10,000 crore Gaganyaan mission aims to send a three-member crew to space for five to seven days by 2022 when India completes 75 years of independence.

In her Budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said the first unmanned launch is slated for December 2021. In the past, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) officials had pointed to the delay due to the Coronavirus-forced lockdown. Singh also said the astronaut training at Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center (GCTC), Russia was halted for a period for nearly a month and a half last year.

The DoS has now put up for public consultation on the website of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), which comes under the former, the draft "Humans in Space Policy for India -- 2021" and guidelines and procedures for its implementation. Comments on the draft policy, if any, shall be forwarded to the Department of Space to the email id:- dir.projects@isro.gov.in earliest, but not later than 28.02.2021.

According to the draft, "given the collaborative nature of human spaceflight due to its multi-disciplinary nature, it is essential to have a policy-framework on human spaceflight, which not only fosters collaborations but also addresses proliferation concerns and compliance to existing policies, laws and treaties."

"Human-spaceflight programme needs to be sustained over longer periods to deliver tangible benefits. Hence, it is essential that humans in space policy enable sustained presence in low earth orbit and beyond through reliable, robust, safe and affordable means by undertaking appropriate capacity-building measures like collaborations, infrastructure development, facilities modernization, technology development and human resource development thereby encouraging new industries, creating high technology jobs, enabling socio-economic growth and further enhancing India's stature and role in space," it said.

"The Humans in Space Policy aims for sustained human presence in space as an instrument for development, innovation and foster collaborations in alignment with national interests", the draft said.

Technological elements such as the development of human-rated launch vehicle, environmental control and life support system, crew escape system, deceleration system, crew selection and training and development of human-centric products shall be undertaken by the DoS, utilising the expertise of ISRO, national research institutions, academia, industry and others.

A long-term road map for sustained human presence in low earth orbit (LEO) and undertaking exploration missions beyond it would be defined. "DoS/ISRO shall encourage start-ups and industries through a suitable mechanism. A mechanism shall be established to explore spinoff opportunities and their development for societal benefits", according to the draft.

DoS/ISRO shall establish a comprehensive criterion for screening and selection of crew members. For initial missions, pilots from Indian Armed forces will be inducted as crew members, it was stated.

DoS/lSRO shall adopt existing norms and procedures for the protection of intellectual property and settlement of dispute as postulated in Space Act of India with regard to activities defined under the Indian human space programme, it added.

(With PTI inputs)