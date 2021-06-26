India To Come Out With Space Transportation Policy To Boost Commercial Potential

India is planning to come out with a robust national space transportation policy that will establish a technological and regulatory pathway for the private ecosystem to prosper in the area.

The Department of Space (DoS) said the participation of private agencies in providing launch services has increased globally and some of them have become significant players in the commercial market for the same. India is also witnessing the emergence of a 'New Space' wherein the private players in the space sector aim to tap the commercial potential of small satellite launch services by developing small satellite launchers for the global market, it said.

The Indian players who are engaged in the launch vehicle development are also eager to leverage the national facilities established by the government, the DoS said.

As the government announces new reforms towards unlocking the potential of India’s space sector, it is expected to attract entrepreneurs to invest in cost-effective and quick turnaround space transportation systems commensurate with the significant global commercial launch services market, it added.

The DoS on Friday placed the 'Draft National Space Transportation Policy-2020 - Norms, Guidelines & Procedures (NGP)' for implementation in the public domain inviting comments and suggestions from private players by July 21.

According to the DoS, sustaining independent access to space and the continuous evolution of space transportation capabilities towards human and robotic space exploration along with the commercial exploitation of global opportunities require a robust national space transportation systems policy.

'The increasing number of startups in the country in the recent years, which are seeking to develop independent space launch systems to capture the global launch services market, require a seamless technological & regulatory pathway in the country so that the private ecosystem can prosper in the area while also bringing in innovative technologies including its spin-offs benefiting the Indian economy', the draft policy said.

It is essential to ensure that the independent launch activities undertaken by Indian entities are in accordance with relevant treaties and other international agreements due to the impact of such activities on public safety, domestic and global transport and in-orbit satellites. Therefore, an authorisation mechanism needs to be in place to ensure compliance with the relevant regulations and safety requirements, the draft said.

National Space Transportation Policy

The National Space Transportation Policy 2020 aims to unlock the potential of the space sector in the country with respect to space transportation systems. This primarily involves the creation of a fertile environment within the country for Indian entities to develop launch vehicles and launch them from Indian territory within the framework of international treaties and safety regulations, according to DoS.

The policy seeks to provide opportunities for Indian entities to capture a share of the global launch services market while allowing the government agencies to accelerate focused R&D to build space transportation capabilities for future space endeavours along with commercial exploitation, it was stated.

(With PTI inputs)