Indian Researchers Discover Three Super-massive Black Holes Merging In Nearby Universe

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Friday informed that Indian researchers have now discovered three supermassive black holes from three galaxies merging together. According to the release, the black holes are merging to form a triple active galactic nucleus, a compact region at the centre of a newly discovered galaxy that has a much higher-than-normal luminosity. The ministry also informed that the spotting of the rare occurrence in a nearby universe indicates that small merging groups are ideal laboratories to detect multiple accreting supermassive black holes thus increasing the possibility of detecting more such rare occurrences.

The press release by the ministry noted that the rare occurrence was detected by a team of researchers from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics. The team consisting of Jyoti Yadav, Mousumi Das, and Sudhanshu Barway along with Francoise Combes of College de France, Chaire Galaxies et Cosmologie, Paris, while studying a known interacting galaxy pair, NGC7733, and NGC7734, detected unusual emissions from the centre of NGC7734 and a large, bright clump along the northern arm of NGC7733. Their investigations further showed that the clump is moving with a different velocity compared to the galaxy NGC7733 itself. The scientists meant that this clump was not a part of NGC7733; rather, it was a small separate galaxy behind the arm. They named this galaxy NGC7733N.

Indian researchers discover three supermassive black holes from three galaxies merging together to form a triple active galactic nucleus in our nearby universe



The finding notes significance as supermassive black holes is usually difficult to detect because they do not emit any light. However, these black holes reveal their presence by interacting with their surroundings. In case dust and gas from the surroundings fall onto a supermassive black hole, some of the mass is swallowed by the black hole, but some of it is converted into energy and emitted as electromagnetic radiation that makes the black hole appear very luminous. They are called active galactic nuclei (AGN) and release huge amounts of ionized particles and energy into the galaxy and its environment. Both of these ultimately contribute to the growth of the medium around the galaxy and ultimately the evolution of the galaxy itself.

The study published as a letter in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics, used data from the Ultra-Violet Imaging Telescope (UVIT) onboard the first Indian space observatory ASTROSAT, the European integral field optical telescope called MUSE mounted on the Very Large Telescope (VLT) in Chile and infrared images from the optical telescope (IRSF) in South Africa. The UV and H-alpha images also supported the presence of the third galaxy by revealing star formation along with the tidal tails, which could have formed from the merger of NGC7733N with the larger galaxy. Each of the galaxies hosts an active supermassive black hole in their nucleus and hence form a very rare triple AGN system.

According to the team of researchers, a major factor impacting galaxy evolution is galaxy interactions, which happen when galaxies move close by each other and exert tremendous gravitational forces on each other. During such galaxy interactions, the respective supermassive black holes can get near each other. The dual black holes start consuming gas from their surroundings and become dual AGN. The IIA team also explains that if two galaxies collide, their black hole will also come closer by transferring the kinetic energy to the surrounding gas and the distance between the blackholes decreases with time until the separation is around a parsec (3.26 light-years).

