Indian Scientists Develop New Organic Photocatalyst That Captures CO2 To Yield Methane

Marking a significant development, four Indian scientists from the Bengaluru-based Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research have designed a metal-free organic photocatalyst that can capture atmospheric carbon dioxide and convert it into usable methane. Currently, under development, the research aims to hit two birds with one stone like producing value-added products that will ease the carbon stress on the environment and provide an alternative to fossil fuels. The team of scientists consists of professor Tapas K Maji, Dr Soumitra Barman, Dr Ashish Singh and Faruk Ahamed Rahimi and their work has been selected for publication in the Journal of the American Chemical Society, informed the Science ministry's official release.

How does the method work?

The scientists intend to convert atmospheric CO2 into methane through a photochemical process that utilises solar light as a renewable energy source. Currently, there are several methods for CO2 reduction such as photochemical, electrochemical, photochemical and photothermal. In simple terms, the scientists will use a chemical called the conjugated microporous polymer (CMP) that will absorb the CO2 onto its surface and convert it to methane. For achieving the desired result, the scientists reportedly prepared a robust and thermally stable conjugated microporous organic polymer using carbon-carbon coupling, which was utilized as a heterogeneous organic catalyst.

Why is it significant?

The development is significant as besides reducing the atmospheric CO2, this photocatalysis will yield methane that can be widely used in vehicles. Our scientists also deserve appreciation as reducing CO2 to CH4 selectively and efficiently is extremely challenging, as per the Ministry. Touted as a cost-effective and metal-free system with a high production rate of CH4, scientists hope that utilisation of this method can lead to a new strategic way to assemble carbon capture and reduction based on efficient porous heterogeneous catalysts.

