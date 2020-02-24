Indian Students From LPU Develop An AI & IoT Powered Device To Help Farmers

Indian students from LPU, better known as Lovely Professional University, have developed a device to help Indian farmers. The device is based on the Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technology. Here is a look at the features of the tool developed by Indian students to help farmers:

‘E-Parirakshak’ developed by LPU students for smart farming

‘E-Parirakshak’ helps the farmers by closely monitoring the agricultural field for a variety of things like fertility, soil pH, water levels, moisture levels, and the temperature of soils. Due to the presence of the Internet of Things connectivity, the device also can control the water pumps, blowers, and sprinklers remotely.

The device also collects and stores the data on the cloud for further analysis. The tool itself consists of several sensor nodes that can be deployed in the field, and the compact device has an LED display to show the necessary information including the field health and the crop yield information.

The collected data is then used by the device’s advanced AI and ML (machine learning) algorithms to tell the farmers which crop will best thrive on the field. ‘E-Parirakshak’ also suggests the amount of water, fertilizer, and pesticide that the farmers should use for the optimum crop yield. The device developed by Indian students is also capable of detecting all the susceptible diseases or infections that the crop is subject to, and also notify it the farmer in real-time thanks to its Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things algorithms.

The system developed by Indian students can also be used for both modern and traditional farming practices. It supports open field, hydroponics, and vertical farming. The LPU students, along with their faculty, have applied for the patent for ‘E-Parirakshak’ under the universities name. The developers, including Indian students and faculty, have started approaching NGOs for helping the farmers and spreading a word about ‘E-Parirakshak’.

E-Parirakshak designed while keeping farms in mind

In India, where most of the farms lack the presence of internet connectivity, the device does not require internet connectivity. Instead, it works within a 10km range of star topology. It can also be increased if required by using Mesh topology.

