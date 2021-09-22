Inspiration4 Astronauts Faced Challenges With Toilet, Says Elon Musk; Promises Upgrades

SpaceX’s recently concluded mission Inspiration4’s success is being applauded around the world as it made history for several reasons. Astronomy geeks are still marvelling over pictures that are being shared by space companies and the mission crew members. However, what has not been too public are the difficulties that astronauts faced this time, which was about the toilet aboard the Crew Dragon.

In his recent tweet, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk revealed that there definitely were challenges for the astronauts regarding the toilet. “Definitely upgraded toilets. We had some challenges with it this flight”, wrote Elon Musk. However, he promised an upgrade to the same before the next flight. According to a CNET report, Shift4 Payments founder and mission commander Jared Issacman had earlier briefed about the toilet system. He revealed that the toilet was located near the spacecraft’s cupola window with a curtain for privacy.

A flight to remember

Meanwhile, the crew that included four astronauts had a time of their life during the three-day orbital mission. One of the crew members Sian Proctor called the flight the “best ride” of his life.

Proctor reportedly is a geoscientist and was one of the two women on the crew. The team also included health care worker Hayley Arceneaux, and Chris Sembroski, who works in the aerospace industry. Interestingly, the 29-year-old Arceneaux became the youngest American in space and the first person to fly into space with a prosthetic. These feats made the flight a historic one and caught everyone's attention.

Musk mocks POTUS Biden

While the world was celebrating the first-ever all-civilian flight, US President Joe Biden apparently failed to acknowledge the success. The case was brought into the limelight by Twitteratis who questioned Biden's silence over the same. The matter later got even serious attention after Elon Musk mocked the Biden by tweeting that the latter is "still sleeping".

He’s still sleeping — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 19, 2021

Soon after Musk's tweet, the micro-blogging site flooded with memes from users who poked the President for his silence. However, one user defended Biden saying that the latter is busy tackling the pandemic, post-war intelligence briefings, cybersecurity threats, and human rights.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/@INSPIRATION4X)