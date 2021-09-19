Last Updated:

Inspiration4 Pays Tribute To Dogs At St Jude's By Carrying Their Stuffed Replica To Space

The toys are based on two real-life dogs, a golden retriever and a Goldendoodle, that currently live at St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

SpaceX

Elon Musk’s SpaceX created history on September 18 after its Dragon space capsule splashed down with four amateur astronauts. The astronauts had boarded the flight for a charity-oriented three-day orbital mission. However, with several achievements that were made during the flight, the astronauts shared their experience including having stuffed dogs aboard while being 580 kilometres above the Earth.

Along with the four diverse crew members, the Dragon spacecraft had something else unique to the project, two stuffed puppies dressed in a spacesuit. As per the Science Times, the toys are based on two real-life dogs, a golden retriever and a Goldendoodle, that currently live at St Jude Children's Research Hospital. It’s the same hospital that inspired the charity-driven SpaceX project.

Named Puggle and Huckleberry, the dogs got deployed at the hospital after graduating from a service-dog school and reportedly act as comfort pets for kids at St Jude’s. One of the crew members and healthcare workers, Hayley Arceneaux had revealed that Puggle and Huckleberry are tasked with accompanying the youngsters suffering from cancer when they are afraid. They even demonstrate the MRI and CT scan machines on themselves to assure the children about the safety of the machines. It was this quality of the dogs that made them deserving of the tribute that stretched to the Earth’s orbit, informed Arceneaux.

Historical flight; Achieved several milestones in three days

The spacecraft, which included billionaire Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Dr Sian Proctor and a data engineer Chris Sembroski, achieved several milestones in three days. At 29-years-old, Arceneaux became the youngest American in space and the first person to fly into space with a prosthetic. 

Besides, the flight was also the longest for humans at 580 kilometres above the Earth and travelling at a speed of 7.6 kilometres per second. The fundraising project had aimed to raise $200 million and has collected over $155 million till now, said media sources. After nailing this mission, SpaceX will now focus on its next where it intends to launch four passengers including one NASA astronaut and three wealthy businessmen to the space station for a weeklong visit.

