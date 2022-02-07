Intact Coastal Areas Reduced To Just 15.5%, Requires Urgent Action, New Study Warns

A new study, implying an urgent need for coastal rehabilitation and conservation, has revealed that just 15% of the world's total coastal areas have remained intact. Led by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia, the international study mapped the coastal regions, and the impact they face owing to human-caused pressures, to identify the highly degraded and the intact ones.

With the destruction being so massive, the researchers are now calling for actions to preserve the biodiversity and coastal regions that depend on them.

Brooke Williams, from UQ’s School of Earth and Environmental Sciences, said as per the University's report, "Coastal regions contain high levels of biodiversity and are relied upon by millions of people for ecosystem services such as food and storm protection."

Why is the conservation of coastal areas important?

Explaining why the conservation of coastal areas is important, Williams said that the degradation of the coastal ecosystems poses serious threats not only to coastal species and habitats but also to the people living around. They noted that the degradation would severely affect the health, safety and economic security of such people.

"Our results show that we need to act quickly and decisively if we hope to conserve those coastal regions that remain intact, and restore those that are heavily degraded, especially if we’re going to mitigate the effects of climate change," Williams said as per UQ's report.

The experts noted in their study that only 15.5% of coastal areas remain intact, that too as of 2013, and that Canada was responsible for the largest expanse of the intact regions. They further revealed that regions containing seagrasses, savannah, and coral reefs faced the highest levels of human pressure as compared to other coastal ecosystems.

'Degradation is eye-opening', says researcher

UQ’s Dr. Amelia Wenger, a collaborator of the research, said that being able to clearly see the pace and the scale of the degradation is 'eye-opening'. She further said that it is important to understand the reason for the coastal areas being under pressure as it would help design and implement more targeted management strategies and slow down the degradation.

"We’re urging governments and custodians of these environments to proactively conserve the valuable remaining intact coastal regions that they are responsible for while restoring those that are degraded," Wenger added.

(Image: Unsplash)