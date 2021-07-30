International Space Station Briefly Thrown Out Of Control After Russian Module Misfires

In a potentially scary incident, the International Space Station (ISS) was thrown briefly out of control on Thursday after Russia's Nauka research module misfired. The incident occurred three hours after the module had docked onto the space station. While the missile controllers in Moscow performed a post-docking reconfiguration procedure, its jets restarted and the entire space station was pushed out of its normal flight position.

As per CNN, a 'spacecraft emergency' was declared by the mission's flight director as the station pitched out of its position around 250 miles above the earth and lost communication with seven astronauts onboard the ISS.

The drift in the station's orientation was followed by a "loss of attitude control" that lasted a little over 45 minutes, according to Joel Montalbano, manager of NASA's space station program. Ultimately, the situation was brought under control after flight teams on the ground managed to restore the space station's orientation by activating thrusters on another module of the orbiting platform. The 'tug of war' between the two ultimately ended after Nauka's engines were switched off and the space station was stabilized.

Although communication with the crew was lost for several minutes twice during the disruption, "there was no immediate danger at any time to the crew," as per NASA. In case the emergency required evacuation, the crew would have escaped with a SpaceX crew capsule parked at the outpost as a 'lifeboat.'

After the incident, NASA has decided to postpone its planned launch of Boeing's new CST-100 Starliner capsule until August 3. According to NASA, this will help the "International Space Station team time to continue working checkouts of the newly arrived Roscosmos' Nauka module and to ensure the station will be ready for Starliner's arrival."

Nauka model launched after 14 yrs of delay

Russia launched a long-delayed module for its segment on the ISS on July 21. The Russian Multipurpose Research Module (MLM) or ‘Nauka’ module was originally scheduled to be launched in 2007 but was delayed due to technical obstructions. However, at 10:58 EDT on Wednesday, Nauka blasted off, stationed atop a Proton-M rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. The Nauka module is carrying the European Robotic Arm (ERA), a new appendage that is to be attached to the Russian Segment of the International Space Station.